Hyderabad CP Sajjanar Vows Stern Action in Phone Tapping Case, Pledges Iron-Fist Fight Against Drugs

Hyderabad: Newly appointed Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar today asserted that the phone tapping case would be reviewed, and appropriate action would follow. Priority would be to build a ‘people’s welfare police’ to ensure safety and security in the city, he noted.

Addressing newsmen after taking charge as the city police commissioner, Sajjanar, while expressing gratitude to the Telangana government for the opportunity, said he would bring in reforms drawing from his experience. He praised the Hyderabad Commissionerate as a symbol of teamwork and noted that festivals and major events had so far been conducted peacefully. He lauded the police force for solving sensational cases and urged the citizens to cooperate, stressing that ‘every citizen is also a police officer’.

On the challenges ahead, Sajjanar identified drug abuse, cybercrime, food adulteration, and traffic issues as top concerns. As for the drugs menace, he said, “We will put an iron foot on drug trafficking and rowdy sheeters. PD Act will be invoked where needed. A database of accused persons will be created, and the Eagle Team will be strengthened. The government, too, is serious about curbing narcotics.”

Referring to Cybercrime, the CP cautioned citizens against digital fraud and greed-driven scams, saying awareness drives would be expanded. Betting apps remain banned. He was reminded of his earlier “Say No to Drugs” campaign.

With regard to adulterated food, he vowed a crackdown on gangs involved in food adulteration. As for traffic, he called drunken drivers ‘suicide bombers. ‘ Checks would be intensified and long-term measures for traffic regulation would be planned, along with efforts to save people’s time and lives, he added.

The CP also announced plans to introduce AI-based grievance redressal, explore drone technology in policing, and train officers in its use. Strict action would be taken against the crimes targeting women and children. He underlined the importance of CCTV surveillance, stating that steps would be taken to ensure cameras are in every building to deter outside criminal gangs. On police welfare, he said outstanding officers would be recognized and rewarded.

Sending a clear message to his own force, he warned that police officers indulging in illegal civil activities would face strict action. Emphasizing Hyderabad’s identity as a city of peace and communal harmony, he said policing would reflect the spirit of “Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb”.