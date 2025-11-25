Sakshi Yadav Shines with Triple Gold at 21st National Masters Aquatic Championship 2025

Hyderabad: The 21st National Masters Aquatic Championship 2025 concluded on Sunday at the Aquatic Complex, GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, with Telangana’s swimmers delivering standout performances. The three-day event, organised by the Telangana Swimming Association from November 21 to 23, attracted top master swimmers from across the country.

Former national medalist Sakshi Yadav emerged as one of the star performers of the meet, clinching three gold medals for Telangana. She secured first place in the 50m Freestyle (30–34 age group) and was part of the champion Telangana teams in both the 4x50m Medley Relay (Women) and the 4x50m Freestyle Relay (Women).

A photo from the closing ceremony shows G. Omesh, Secretary of the Telangana Swimming Association, Srinivas Goud, Assistant Director of GHMC Sports, and Jagdish Kumar honouring the medalists of the women’s 4x50m freestyle event.

4x50m Freestyle Relay (Women) – 30–34 Age Group Results

Telangana – Sakshi Yadav, K. Srinija, J. Bhavani, K. Lavanya – 3:19.41 Maharashtra – Sakshi Tejale, M. Praniti, B. Surbhi, T. Bhagyasree – 3:21.15 Karnataka – M.K. Sushmitha, S. Anuradha, P. Varshika, G. Shreelakshmi – 3:39.87

Other Key Results (Women)

100m Butterfly (40–45)

Irum Zaki Khan (Maharashtra) – 1:30.62 Preeti Ramdas (Telangana) – 1:59.64 Sunitha Reddy D. (Telangana) – 2:21.25

50m Butterfly (40–45)

Abhipsha Thakur Aro (Punjab) – 41.03 Preeti Ramdas (Telangana) – 52.71 Sarasija Reddy G. (Telangana) – 55.01

50m Butterfly (30–34)

Diksha Kushawah (Madhya Pradesh) – 59.13 Anitha Y. (Telangana) – 1:10.32 Anuradha S. (Karnataka) – 1:18.93

50m Butterfly (55–59)

Runu Das (Delhi) – 55.29 Rita Sharma (Delhi) – 1:00.72 Shobha Rani P. (Telangana) – 2:35.88

100m Breaststroke (50–54)

Sujata Bhave (Maharashtra) – 2:07.84 Mamta Jain (Rajasthan) – 2:11.88 Ruju Doshi (Telangana) – 2:13.96

50m Breaststroke (40–44)

Bhawana Anand (Karnataka) – 46.77 Archana Muthyala (Telangana) – 54.40 Niharika Sharma U. (Madhya Pradesh) – 1:00.01

50m Breaststroke (50–54)

Anusuya Alva (Karnataka) – 49.22 Ruju Doshi (Telangana) – 56.54 Sujata Bhave (Maharashtra) – 57.47

50m Freestyle (30–34)

Sakshi Yadav (Telangana) – 37.80 Diksha Kushawah (Madhya Pradesh) – 39.39 Malu N.K. (Kerala) – 41.84

Masters Men’s Results

200m Freestyle (80–84)

Lakshmi Narayana Kollipara (Telangana) – 5:15.84 Shrinivas Kakade (Maharashtra) – 5:53.13 Ranjit Khubchand (Delhi) – 6:53.16

400m Freestyle (80–84)

Lakshmi Narayana Kollipara (Telangana) – 11:30.10 Shrinivas Kakade (Maharashtra) – 12:04.44 R. Nagesh (Karnataka) – 20:48.82

50m Breaststroke (70–74)

Sekhar Kula Varanasi (Telangana) – 42.08 Mehernoish Bamji (Maharashtra) – 51.48 Mohan Lal Kukreja (Maharashtra) – 57.82

100m Butterfly (75–79)

Kshetrimayum Mangi Singh (Manipur) – 2:16.65 Soma Jagan Mohan Reddy (Telangana) – 4:44.56

The championship concluded with strong performances from across age groups, celebrating competitive spirit and promoting aquatic sports among master athletes nationwide.

