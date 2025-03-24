MPs Get a Pay Hike: Salaries, Allowances & Pensions Increased from April 1

New Delhi: In a significant move, the Central government has announced a revision in the salaries, allowances, and pensions of Members of Parliament (MPs), effective from April 1, 2023. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification confirming the changes on Monday.

Key Revisions in Salary and Allowances

As per the notification, the monthly salary of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.24 lakh. Additionally, the daily allowance provided to MPs during Parliamentary sessions has been raised from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500.

Former MPs will also benefit from this revision. Their monthly pension has been increased from ₹25,000 to ₹31,000. The additional pension amount for every year of service beyond five years has also gone up—from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500.

This is the first revision since April 2018 and comes during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

Background of Allowances

The base salary for an MP was last revised in 2018 to ₹1 lakh per month to match inflation and rising living costs. MPs are also entitled to:

₹70,000 per month as constituency allowance

₹60,000 per month as office allowance

₹2,000 per day as session allowance (now ₹2,500)

(now ₹2,500) Annual allowance for phone and internet

34 free domestic flights per year for self and family

per year for self and family Unlimited first-class rail travel

Mileage allowance for road travel

for road travel 50,000 free electricity units and 4,000 kilolitres of water annually

Housing and Other Benefits

During their five-year term, MPs receive rent-free government accommodation in New Delhi, based on seniority. This can be in the form of hostels, flats, or bungalows. Those not opting for official housing are given a monthly housing allowance.

The latest hike has sparked public discussion, especially amid broader concerns over government spending and inflation.