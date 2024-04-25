Salman House Firing: Accused to stay in police custody till April 29

Mumbai: A local court here on Thursday extended police custody of two accused till April 29 for their alleged involvement in a firing incident outside the house of Bollywood star Salman Khan in Bandra area on April 14.

Both Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) arrested from Bhuj in Gujarat, allegedly belong to Haryana-based gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. They were produced in the Killa Court this afternoon amid heavy police presence.

Moving the remand application, the police sought 10 more days to carry out in depth probe and interrogations that would make it clear as to who financed the action and what was the motive.

The court was also told that the accused are from Bihar. Following the shooting they changed their clothes and appearance thrice to dodge identification.

As per the remand application, the accused were carrying 40 bullets and fired five of them at the actor’s residence, while 17 have been recovered at the instance of the accused, the remaining bullets are yet to be traced.

Two days back the probe agency recovered arms and ammunition used in the firing outside the actor’s house from the Tapi River in Surat, which includes two pistols, three magazines and 13 live cartridges.

Opposing the police custody, advocate Amit Mishra said that the accused be remanded into judicial custody as the arms have been recovered and their police custody is not needed.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has added three new sections to their FIR for threatening, abetment, and tampering with evidence, the court was informed.

A day after the firing at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra west around 5 am on April 14, Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the incident in a Facebook post. He has since been declared as a wanted in connection with the case.