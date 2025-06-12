Salman Khan Cancels Event After Air India Plane Crash Tragedy

Mumbai: In the wake of the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash, actor Salman Khan has called off a scheduled work event as a mark of respect to the victims and their families.

The Air India Flight AI171 departed from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and crashed shortly after takeoff. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VT-ANB), en route to London’s Gatwick Airport, was carrying 242 people, including passengers and crew. A rescue operation is currently underway, and investigations have been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

Salman Khan and ISRL Take a Stand

Salman Khan, who recently became the face of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), was slated to attend a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, alongside ISRL co-founders Veer Patel and Ishan Lokhande. However, as news of the crash broke just as the event was starting, the organizers made the decision to cancel.

In a joint statement, the organizers said:

“As you all know, a tragic incident occurred earlier in the day. It’s a sad time for everybody. ISRL and Mr Salman Khan stand by united with the nation in these tough times. We have taken a responsible joint decision to reschedule this event as it’s not a time for celebration. We stand by the nation united. All our condolences and prayers with the families of the dead. Stay strong, India.”

Bollywood Stands United in Grief

Not only Salman Khan, but many Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to express their sorrow over the tragedy. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher, Sanya Malhotra, Randeep Hooda, and others offered their condolences.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the Air India Flight AI171 crash. The rescue operation continues as the nation mourns the loss of lives in this devastating incident.