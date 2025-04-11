Salman Khan Climbs Tree at 59, Inspires Fans with Fitness Feat

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again proven that age is just a number. In his latest Instagram post, the 59-year-old actor was seen effortlessly climbing a tree to pluck fresh berries — leaving fans both surprised and inspired.

A Glimpse Into Salman’s Tree-Climbing Workout

The video, shared by Salman himself, shows him scaling a tall tree and shaking its branches to collect berries on a cloth spread below. Dressed in a black sleeveless tee, blue shorts, and sports shoes, the actor looked as dashing as ever.

He captioned the post in his signature witty style:

“Berry good for u.”

A Fitness Icon Since the 90s

Salman Khan is widely credited for bringing the six-pack abs trend to Bollywood. He became a fitness icon with his shirtless appearance in the iconic song “O O Jaane Jaana” from the movie Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.

Facing Criticism, Bouncing Back

Despite his long-standing fitness image, Salman recently came under fire on social media for looking “bloated” and “unfit” in some public appearances. Trolls claimed age was catching up to the megastar.

But this recent post has shut down critics — showcasing Salman looking fit, agile, and full of energy.

On the Work Front: Recent & Upcoming Projects

Salman was last seen in A. R. Murugadoss’ action flick Sikandar, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Released during Eid al-Fitr (March 30, 2025), the film unfortunately didn’t fare well at the box office.

However, there’s exciting news ahead.

Salman & Sanjay Dutt Reunite for an Action-Packed Comeback

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film The Bhootnii, Sanjay Dutt confirmed he will be teaming up with “chhota bhai” Salman Khan for a new action film.