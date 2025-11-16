Salman Khan is back to the bay after the ‘Da-Bangg Tour’ in Qatar

Mumbai: Bollywood hunk Salman Khan is finally back in the bay after his ‘Da-Bangg Tour’ in Qatar.

The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor was captured by IANS as he arrived at the Mumbai airport in an all-back avatar. The clip featured Salman stepping out from the airport and getting into his car amidst high security.

Salman was accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Stebin Ben, and Maniesh Paul during his ‘Da-Bangg’ tour.

Many sneak peeks from the ‘Bigg Boss’ host’s Doha performance have surfaced on social media.

One of the clips had Salman tapping a foot with some background dancers on stage.

After seeing the footage, several netizens pointed out that Salman seemed “tired” as he is seen sweating on stage. Others claimed that this may be due to some health concern.

Seen in an all-black look, Salman carried a red dupatta as he grooved on his hit tracks such as “Hangover”, “Main Hoon Hero Tera”, and “Jag Ghoomeya”.

In another video, Salman was seen dancing with Tamannaah Bhatia to the “Dil Diyan Gallan” song from his movie “Tiger Zinda Hai”.

However, this performance also received criticism from the cybercitizens, saying that the ‘Sultan’ actor looked out of energy.

Up next, Salman will be seen leading Apoorva Lakhia’s war drama “Battle of Galwan”. He will be seen as an army officer in the movie that will also feature Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady.

For the unaware, the Battle Of Galwan was an intense confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops back in 2020 in the Galwan Valley. As firearms were not permitted in the region, the soldiers fought with their hands, using sticks and stones.

“Battle of Galwan” is expected to hit the cinema halls by next year.

Over and above this, Salman will also continue as the host of the reality show “Bigg Boss 19”.