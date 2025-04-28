Salman Khan Postpones UK Tour Following Tragic Pahalgam Attack

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan announced on Monday that he has postponed his highly anticipated Bollywood Big One Tour, which was scheduled for May 4–5 in the United Kingdom, in response to the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Salman Khan Shares the News on Instagram

Salman Khan took to Instagram, sharing the tour’s promotional poster featuring Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, and Maniesh Paul.

The poster prominently displayed the word “Postponed” over “The Bollywood Big One” UK tour.

Read Also: Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali’s YouTube Channels Banned in India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Salman Khan Issues a Statement

In the caption, Salman wrote:

“In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to request the promoters to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows, originally scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London.”

He added that while he understands how excited fans were, he believes it is appropriate to pause during this period of grief.

“We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your understanding and support. New dates for the shows will be announced shortly,” the actor concluded.

The Pahalgam Terror Attack: What Happened

On April 22, a deadly terror attack targeted tourists in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the loss of around 26 lives.

Reports indicate that the terrorists segregated the tourists based on their faith before shooting them.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba group, claimed responsibility for the horrific attack.

Other Artists Also Cancel Performances

Several other Indian artists, including singers Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, have also canceled their concerts in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

Shreya Ghoshal Cancels Surat Concert

Taking to her Instagram Stories on April 25, Shreya Ghoshal informed fans about the cancellation of her Surat concert, originally scheduled for April 26.

The organizers assured all ticket holders of a full refund, with the amount to be credited back to their original mode of payment.

For any inquiries, fans were directed to contact [email protected].

Arijit Singh Cancels Chennai Concert

Arijit Singh also called off his upcoming concert in Chennai, further emphasizing the entertainment industry’s solidarity and mourning over the tragic incident.