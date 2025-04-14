Salman Khan Receives Fresh Death Threat: ‘Will Kill Him at Home,’ Warns Gang

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again found himself in the crosshairs of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a notorious criminal group that has repeatedly issued death threats to the actor.

In the latest incident, the gang allegedly sent threat messages via WhatsApp, warning that Khan would be assassinated at his residence and his vehicle would be blown up with explosives.

Threat Message Sent to Mumbai Transport Department

According to the Mumbai Police, the threatening message was received on the official WhatsApp number of the Worli Transport Department. The message not only warned of a planned assassination attempt at Salman Khan’s home but also hinted at a bomb attack on his vehicle. In response, a case has been registered at the Worli Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway.

Salman Khan on the Gang’s Hit List Since 1998

Salman Khan has been a top target for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang since the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Over the years, multiple direct and indirect threats have been made against the actor. Notably, in April 2023, two unidentified men opened fire outside Salman’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai and fled the scene on a motorbike. Later in June 2023, the gang reportedly planned another attack on Salman near his Panvel farmhouse during his commute to the city.

Increased Security Measures for Salman Khan

In response to these continuous threats, Mumbai Police have provided Y+ category security to the actor. Salman Khan has also taken extra precautions for his personal safety, including installing bulletproof glass fencing around his residence in Galaxy Apartments. Additionally, his shooting schedules have been altered, with Salman avoiding outdoor locations and public appearances to minimize risks.

Salman Khan Reacts to Death Threats

Despite the intense situation, Salman Khan remains calm and composed. Speaking on the threats, the actor said,

“I believe in God. He takes care of everything. I will live as long as I’m destined to. Yes, security around me has increased at home, on set, and elsewhere. Sometimes, even this security feels like a challenge.”

Salman Khan’s Latest Movie ‘Sikandar’

On the professional front, Salman Khan recently starred in the film ‘Sikandar’, which was released as a Ramzan special. The movie features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and has garnered significant attention from fans and critics alike.