Salman Khan Reminisces About His Early Days in the Industry, Thanks to Rashmika Mandanna’s Dedication

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently praised his ‘Sikandar’ co-star Rashmika Mandanna for her incredible work ethic and dedication to her craft.

Table of Contents Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya’s New Film Project

In a special conversation with fellow superstar Aamir Khan and the director of Sikandar, A.R. Murugadoss, Salman recalled his experience working with Rashmika. During the chat, Aamir, who often forgets people’s names, asked Salman about the female lead of Sikandar.

Also Read: NTR Reacts to Japanese Fan Speaking Telugu, Calling Him ‘Anna’

Salman fondly responded, “Rashmika Mandanna, she is very hard-working. I remember in Hyderabad; she was shooting with us from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am. And she used to get ready for Pushpa 2: The Rule at the same time, and she had a fever. She used to shoot all day for Pushpa 2 and then come back and shoot with us.”

He continued, “So, the only time she had was the driving time in the car from one location to another. That reminded me of my early days in the industry. We’ve all done it—two shifts or three shifts.”

Salman’s words reveal his admiration for Rashmika’s commitment and the sacrifices she makes for her craft, drawing parallels to his own early days in the film industry.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya’s New Film Project

In other news, Salman Khan also shared that he is reuniting with director Sooraj Barjatya for an upcoming film. The superstar spoke to the media at a five-star property in Bandra, Mumbai, revealing that once Barjatya finishes his current project, they will begin their new collaboration. However, Salman refrained from revealing the title of the movie.

This news is exciting for fans who grew up watching Salman in iconic films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, which are both collaborations with Sooraj Barjatya. Maine Pyar Kiya marked Salman’s debut, propelling him to stardom, while Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, one of the highest-grossing films, solidified his place in the hearts of family audiences.

As Salman and Sooraj prepare for their next project together, fans eagerly await what this new collaboration will bring.