Salman Khan Responds to Distress Caused by Heavy Security Deployment

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming movie Sikandar, has addressed the distress caused by the heavy security detail that he has to move around with.

Security Concerns Due to Threats from Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman Khan has been facing threats from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who seeks revenge for the alleged hunting of a blackbuck by the actor in the 1990s. Ahead of the release of Sikandar, Salman spoke to the media at a five-star hotel in the Bandra area of Mumbai, acknowledging that moving around with tight security can sometimes be a hassle for him.

However, the actor also made it clear that he isn’t afraid of the threats and has left his safety in the hands of a higher power. “Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai” (It’s all up to God, Allah. What is written is written. That’s all). He further stated that sometimes, dealing with such heavy security can become a problem, but he continues to stay positive.

Threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and the Shooting Incident

Lawrence Bishnoi, who gained national attention following the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022, has openly threatened Salman Khan over his alleged involvement in the blackbuck hunting case during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain. The gangster’s anger stems from the Bishnoi community’s reverence for blackbucks, which has led to his desire for revenge.

In a disturbing incident last year, two men on a bike fired shots outside Salman’s residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Bandra. The shooting was later revealed to be an intimidation attempt ordered by Lawrence Bishnoi. This led to further concerns for Salman’s safety.

Increased Security Measures Following Threats

After a series of threats and the attempted shooting, Salman Khan’s security was significantly enhanced. Additionally, following the murder of his close friend, politician Baba Siddique, by three assailants in October, the actor’s security measures were further tightened. The incident was reportedly carried out by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the crime.

As a result of these escalating security concerns, Salman Khan’s residence has also been fortified, with the balcony now covered in bullet-proof glass to ensure his safety. Despite these challenges, the actor remains resolute, leaving his protection in the hands of destiny.