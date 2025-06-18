Salman Khan Reveals Aamir Khan’s Relationship Secret on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3’ Premiere

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Salman Khan made a grand and hilarious appearance on the premiere of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3’, bringing his signature wit and charm to the stage. The show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, is returning with a bang on Netflix, and Salman was the perfect choice to kick off the new season.

Netflix shared a teaser video on Instagram, revealing the release date as June 21 and giving fans a glimpse of the laughter-packed premiere. The caption read:

“Sikandar ka swag + Kapil ki timing = Blockbuster. The Great Indian Kapil Show is back aur har Funnyvaar badhega humara parivaar.”

Episodes will stream every Saturday at 8 PM only on Netflix.

In a lighthearted segment, Kapil asked Salman about Aamir Khan recently revealing his new girlfriend. Kapil teased, “Aamir Bhai just introduced his fans to his girlfriend. He’s not stopping, but you aren’t even starting!”

Salman Khan responded with his trademark humour, saying:

“Aamir is something else. He’s a perfectionist—he won’t settle down until he perfects marriage itself!”

The cheeky remark had both the live audience and Kapil Sharma in stitches.

Fun Banter, Celebrity Jokes, and Musical Moments

The episode also featured Navjot Singh Sidhu, who opened the show by declaring, “From today, every moment will be fun. The whole country will be ready to laugh.” Salman Khan entered with a joke, saying, “The show that used to be with us, Netflix has taken it away and made me the first guest. That’s real power!”

Krushna Abhishek joined the fun by teasing Salman, “Tiger is still alive,” to which Salman quipped, “He’s alive, but not for you!”

To close the episode, Salman and Kapil sang the classic hit ‘Oh Oh Jaane Jaana’ from the film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, creating a nostalgic and joyous moment for fans.

Show Streams Weekly from June 21 on Netflix

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 will premiere on June 21 and air every Saturday at 8 PM, promising a fresh dose of laughter, celebrity gossip, and iconic moments only on Netflix.