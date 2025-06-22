Salman Khan Reveals Battling Life-Threatening Brain Aneurysm and AVM on TGIKS

Mumbai: The third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show kicked off on Netflix on Saturday night with a bang, as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appeared as the first guest. While the actor looked fitter than ever, he shocked fans by revealing that he is currently battling multiple serious health conditions.

Salman Khan on Marriage, Divorce, and Starting Over

During a candid conversation with host Kapil Sharma, the 59-year-old actor spoke about why he’s still unmarried. He said:

“Marriage and divorce can be emotionally and financially draining. Starting over isn’t easy.”

His statement triggered laughter and applause, but what followed next left the audience concerned.

Salman Reveals He Is Suffering From Trigeminal Neuralgia and Brain Aneurysm

Salman made a shocking revelation about his health:

“Even with broken ribs, I’m working through trigeminal neuralgia, a brain aneurysm, and AV malformation. Still moving, still working.”

Despite enduring multiple painful and life-threatening conditions, Salman called himself a fighter.

“This is what I’m going through in life. If this had happened at a younger age, I could have rebuilt. But now…”

What Is a Brain Aneurysm?

A brain aneurysm occurs when a weak spot in a blood vessel in the brain swells or balloons. If it ruptures, it can cause internal bleeding, leading to potentially fatal brain damage or stroke.

What Is Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)?

Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) is a condition where arteries connect directly to veins, bypassing the small capillaries. This disrupts normal blood flow and oxygen circulation to surrounding tissues and can lead to severe complications, including hemorrhage or seizures.

Salman Khan: The Spirit of Resilience

Despite suffering from:

Trigeminal Neuralgia (a chronic pain condition affecting the facial nerve)

(a chronic pain condition affecting the facial nerve) Broken ribs

Brain Aneurysm

Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)

Salman Khan continues to work in films and remains committed to his professional duties. His revelation not only moved his fans but also highlighted the immense mental and physical strength it takes to battle such conditions.