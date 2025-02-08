Salman Khan Reveals Shocking Truth About His Relationship with Father Salim Khan!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently made a candid appearance on his nephew Arhaan Khan’s popular podcast show, “Dumb Biryani,” where he shared insights into his personal life, including his complex relationship with his father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan.

During the heart-to-heart conversation, Salman Khan opened up about the challenges he faced in his relationship with his father. The “Sultan” actor explained, “There is a head of the family and that head of the family should be respected, because nobody would want you, from a family, from the people you love, to be unsuccessful or go through tough times. But my problem with my father was, how can he be right all the time, when I am so wrong? And that was the biggest thing I needed to change.”

Salman reflected on his harsh self-criticism, adding, “If I give you advice the way I speak to myself, you would hate me, because I speak to myself rather harshly.”

The episode, which is available on YouTube, provides a rare and intimate glimpse into the actor’s personal thoughts, offering fans a deeper understanding of his struggles and growth.

Salman Khan’s Professional Ventures: Upcoming Action Thriller “Sikandar”

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming action thriller film, “Sikandar”, directed by AR Murugadoss. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is expected to hit theaters in Eid 2025.

Salman Khan will star in the lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The movie will also feature a star-studded cast, including Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kishore in pivotal roles.

The film promises high-octane action and gripping storytelling, with Tirru handling the cinematography and Vivek Harshan overseeing the editing. Music will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while Pritam has provided the film’s songs.

Stay tuned for more updates on “Sikandar” as Salman Khan continues to captivate audiences with his unparalleled talent.

Also Read: Harshvardhan Rane Shares Inspiring Story Behind Landing His Role in ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’

Salman Khan Reveals Shocking Truth About His Relationship with Father Salim Khan!

Salman Khan’s Podcast “Dumb Biryani” Salman Khan’s appearance on the “Dumb Biryani” podcast marks his first podcast appearance, and the episode is generating significant buzz among fans. The podcast, hosted by Arhaan Khan, Dev Raiyani, and Arush Verma, features candid discussions on a variety of topics, with Salman offering his unfiltered thoughts on family, life, and personal growth.