Salman Khan sends heartfelt wish for the King of Bhutan

Mumbai: Salman Khan took to his official Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday wish for the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Sharing a picture of himself on Instagram, the ‘Sultan’ actor wrote,

“Wishing His Majesty the Druk Gyalpo of Bhutan, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, my friend and brother, a very happy birthday!”

He further added,

“May your special day be filled with joy and surrounded by the love of your people. I look forward to visiting soon.”

Salman Khan Attends Dubai Event for Nephew’s Song Launch

Recently, Salman Khan was in Dubai to support his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri during the launch of his new song “Universal Laws”. At the event, host DJ Bliss praised Salman for supporting his family. Reacting humorously, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor said, “That’s what nepotism is.” This playful exchange quickly gained traction on social media.

Several members of the Khan family, including Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and celebrities like Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, attended the event.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film “Sikandar”

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently working on the highly-anticipated drama, “Sikandar”. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady opposite Salman Khan. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, “Sikandar” marks a reunion between Salman Khan and Sajid after their successful collaboration on the 2014 blockbuster, “Kick”.

The makers recently released a new poster from the drama, showcasing Salman Khan’s fiery new look.

The production house acknowledged the fans’ excitement for the film, saying,

“To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar. A big surprise awaits on the 27th Feb! Stay with us.”

The film also stars Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kishore in significant roles. “Sikandar” is expected to be released during Eid 2025.