Salman Khan sends shockwaves, declares Bigg Boss 18 finalists right in its first episode

Mumbai: Big Boss 18 is all set to create history by declaring it’s two grand finalists right in the first episode.

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 18 shows Salman saying, “Time ka Tandav grand premiere night se hi hoga”.

He further says, “Big Boss ne sabka future dekha, time list hua”. The promo shows two contetants joining Salma. The male contestant asks, “Sir Is this for real” and Salman says, “It’s real”.

The female contestant says “Main Maan Loon Kya”(Should I believe). Vivian D’sena is popular TV actor who has worked in multiple Tv shows including “Pyar Ki Yeh Kahani Suno”, “Madhubaala” and many more.

Vivian Dsena personal life have also been in controversy when he divorced his wife, Vahbiz. Later he married a Muslim journalist from Egypt. Alice Kaushik is also a Tv actress who rose to fame with Pandya store, a show on Star Plus.

Although the face of grand finalists’ contestants have not been revealed in the promo, however with the voice one can make out easily that male contestant standing behind Salman is Vivian D’Sena and the female is Alice Kaushik. Big Boss 18 is all set to premiere on 6th October on Colors.

Salman Khan is hosting the show once again. Some of the confirmed contestants of Big Boss are Tv actrors Niya Shama, Vivian D’sena, Naira Banerjee, Muskaan Bamne, Chahat Pandey, popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar and many others.

Contestants are already shooting for the first episode and will enter the future themed house. Bigg Boss 18’s “Future” theme promises an exciting and thought-provoking season. With its unique blend of technology, innovation, and entertainment, this season is poised to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact.