Salman Khan Shares Joy Over Industry’s Support for Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently took to Instagram to express his happiness over the warm reception that newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are receiving from the film industry. The actor posted a heartfelt message along with the poster of their upcoming film Saiyaara.

“It is so nice to see the love two debutants are getting from the industry and the country. So happy for them and their parents who I have known since we were kids,” wrote Salman Khan, tagging Ahaan, Aneet, and director Mohit Suri.

Meet the Debutantes: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

Ahaan Panday is the son of Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday. His uncle is the popular actor Chunky Panday. On the other hand, Aneet Padda rose to recognition with her performance in the acclaimed web series Big Girls Don’t Cry.

Together, Ahaan and Aneet are set to make their acting debut with the romantic musical drama Saiyaara, which is scheduled to release on July 18.

‘Saiyaara’ – A Fresh Take on Young Love

Saiyaara marks the first collaboration between Yash Raj Films and renowned filmmaker Mohit Suri. This romantic drama is expected to bring a fresh perspective to young love stories in Bollywood.

Mohit Suri: “I Wouldn’t Have Made Saiyaara Without Them”

Director Mohit Suri opened up about casting the two newcomers, stating that their talent was the driving force behind his decision to make the film.

“I wouldn’t have made Saiyaara if I hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. I was honestly thinking about making something else before my path crossed with Yash Raj Films,” said Suri.

He added, “No one expects newcomers to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s level of acting, but they need to hold their own on screen. I hadn’t seen the acting calibre or emotional vulnerability in other debutants. But Ahaan and Aneet brought both to the table.”

Excitement Builds Ahead of Release

As Saiyaara prepares for its big release on July 18, anticipation is high. With industry giants like Salman Khan rooting for the newcomers and a reputed director like Mohit Suri at the helm, the film is poised to be one of the most talked-about debuts of 2025.