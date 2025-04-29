Salman Khan Shares Poolside Pics After Postponing Upcoming Show

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan recently treated his fans to a series of poolside photos on Instagram, shortly after announcing the postponement of his upcoming international show in light of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Salman Khan Takes a Swim, References Iconic Song

On Monday, Salman Khan shared three photos of himself swimming and posing shirtless in a pool. The actor captioned the post with a nostalgic line:

“Eello ji sanam hum aa gaye…………. Ab itna bhi gussa karo nahin jaani”

This quote is from the classic Bollywood song ‘Eello Ji Sanam Hum Aa Gaye’ from the cult comedy film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, which was recently re-released in theatres.

‘Bollywood Big One Show’ Postponed After Terror Attack

The post came just days after Salman Khan announced the postponement of the ‘Bollywood Big One Show’, originally scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London.

“In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows,” Salman wrote on social media.

He added that the team is working on new dates, and appreciated fans’ support and understanding.

Star-Studded Line-up for the Show

The highly anticipated show was set to feature some of Bollywood’s biggest names including:

Sara Ali Khan

Varun Dhawan

Madhuri Dixit

Tiger Shroff

Kriti Sanon

Sunil Grover

Salman Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

Salman Khan had earlier condemned the April attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that claimed 27 lives. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

“Kashmir, heaven on planet Earth, is turning into hell. Innocent people are being targeted. My heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainaat ko marne ke barabar hai (Killing even one innocent person is like killing the entire universe).”

Pakistan-Backed TRF Claimed, Then Denied Responsibility

The Resistance Front (TRF), a known offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility for the attack. However, they later withdrew their statement, alleging their website was hacked and the claim was made without authorization.

India-Pakistan Tensions Rise Post-Attack

The Pahalgam attack has once again spotlighted Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism. Following the incident, India took strong steps, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty and releasing Jhelum river water, which caused flooding in Pakistan.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently probing the attack from all angles, while political and diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate.