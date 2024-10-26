Salman Khan shoots ‘Bigg Boss’ with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty amidst high security

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming cop drama ‘Singham Again.’

The director will be visiting Salman Khan’s popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’ to promote the thriller. Shetty will be joined by Ajay Devgn on the show. A video of them posing together on the ‘BB18’ set has surfaced online.

In the clip, Rohit and Ajay can be seen flaunting their radiant smiles as they pose for the paparazzi. The duo twinned in black outfits, with Devgn also seen giving solo poses to the photographers. Meanwhile, a few days ago, it was reported that Salman is ready to fulfill his commitment by appearing as Chulbul Pandey in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again.’

The shoot will be conducted under heightened security to ensure a smooth filming process. Revealing this, a source close to the development told IANS, “Salman Khan will be fulfilling his commitment to the Chulbul Pandey cameo in Singham Again at 4:00 PM today at a Mumbai suburban studio.

The studio’s name cannot be disclosed due to security reasons.” The source added, “Mumbai Police and officials had advised against shooting at this time for security reasons, but to fulfill his commitments to Rohit, he has decided to shoot today amidst 120 individual security guards and 30 police officials.” ‘

Singham Again’, which is the fifth entry in the cop universe and the third film in the Singham series, draws inspiration from the rich narrative of the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’. Ajay Devgn stars as a modern-day embodiment of Lord Ram, while Tiger Shroff takes on the role of Lakshman in the film.

Ranveer Singh plays Lord Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar portrays Jatayu. Arjun Kapoor will portray the demon king Ravana in the film. ‘Singham Again’ is set to lock horns with Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ at the box office on November 1.

ps