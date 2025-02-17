Salman Khan to Launch Nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s Latest Track in Dubai

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to support his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri as he prepares to launch his debut music track in Dubai.

Ayaan, who goes by his stage name Agni, is ready to make a spectacular debut as a singer, composer, and rapper with his track “Universal Laws” on February 20. This highly anticipated launch promises to be a grand affair, with Salman leading the celebrations alongside his family and close friends.

A Star-Studded Launch Event

A source close to the development revealed that Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, and many other stars will be in attendance, making it one of the most star-studded musical launches of the year.

Agni’s Bold Debut

Universal Laws is more than just a song—it’s Agni’s bold statement as a multifaceted artist. As a singer, rapper, lyricist, and composer, he has poured his heart and soul into this track, blending powerful storytelling with dynamic beats. Produced, mixed, and mastered by Aditya Dev, the single promises a sonic experience that combines raw emotion with innovative production. After its star-studded launch in Dubai, Universal Laws will be available worldwide on Agni’s official YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms.

Ayaan’s Musical Journey

Ayaan is the son of Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Interestingly, Ayaan had earlier collaborated with his mamu, Salman, on the track “You Are Mine,” composed by Vishal Mishra. In a previous interview with IANS, Ayaan shared that Salman and Vishal had been working on the song for some time. He revealed, “Mamu felt that something more could be added to the track.”

Salman later called Alvira and asked if Ayaan could perform the rap for the 8-bar section of the song. Ayaan shared, “I wrote two versions of rap on the 8-bar section in 20 minutes. Mamu heard it and liked it and asked me to meet Vishal.”