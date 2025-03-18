Salman, Rashmika’s Dance Number ‘Sikander Naache’ is Full of Swag, Style, and Dabke Moves

Mumbai: The makers of “Sikandar” have finally unveiled the much-awaited dance number “Sikandar Naache”, which is packed with swag, style, and electrifying Dabke moves.

What Makes ‘Sikandar Naache’ Special?

The song takes things up a notch with its high-energy hook steps, inspired by the traditional Dabke dance form, a rhythmic folk dance originating from Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan. Typically performed at weddings and celebrations, Dabke adds a unique cultural flair to the track.

Salman Khan’s Signature Moves Steal the Show

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared the song, writing:

“#SikandarNaache Out Now.”

The song is a visual extravaganza, with Salman Khan showcasing his signature dance moves, while Rashmika Mandanna brings grace and energy to the high-powered number. The dance sequence also features special dancers from Turkey, adding to its grandeur.

Powerful Choreography and Music

The song is choreographed by Ahmed Khan, who has infused it with Turkish dance elements to create a vibrant and unique dance sequence. The music is composed by Siddhant Miishhraa, while Sameer’s lyrics add depth and rhythm to the beats.

The track features Amit Mishra, Akasa, and Siddhant Miishhraa on vocals, delivering an upbeat and powerful performance.

Reunion of Salman, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Ahmed Khan

“Sikandar Naache” marks the reunion of Salman Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and choreographer Ahmed Khan, after their successful collaboration on “Jumme Ki Raat” from Kick (2014).

‘Sikandar’ Promises a Blockbuster Musical Experience

Previously, the song “Zohra Jabeen” from the movie was released, choreographed by Farah Khan. Excited about the collaboration, Farah shared that she has a long-standing bond with Salman and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and was confident that “Zohra Jabeen” would be a massive hit.

‘Sikandar’ – Salman Khan’s Grand Comeback on Eid

“Sikandar” marks Salman Khan’s return to the big screen after more than a year, following his action-packed role in Tiger 3 (2023).

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film features a star-studded cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

The film is set for a grand release on March 31, coinciding with Eid celebrations. Fans are eagerly awaiting Salman Khan’s power-packed performance and high-energy dance sequences in this action-packed entertainer!