Salman says ‘Kashmir is turning into hell’ after the horrific Pahalgam attack

Mumbai: In the wake of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 28 innocent tourists, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan expressed his grief and outrage on social media. Known for calling Kashmir ‘heaven on earth,’ Khan now says it is sadly “turning into hell.”

Condemning the attack, Salman posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“Kashmir, heaven on planet earth turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai.”

Shah Rukh Khan Slams “Inhumane Act of Violence”

Expressing deep sorrow and anger, Shah Rukh Khan also reacted to the tragedy:

“Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam… May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act.”

Hrithik Roshan Mourns Loss of Innocent Lives

Actor Hrithik Roshan offered his condolences, calling the incident “disgusting” and “heartbreaking.” He wrote:

“Deeply disturbed, disgusted and heartbroken with the cowardly act of Terrorism that took place in Pahalgam… May justice and the spirit of humanity prevail.”

Shahid Kapoor: “No God Would Accept This Violence”

Shahid Kapoor condemned the attack, highlighting that no religion permits such acts of violence:

“This is not what anyone’s god would ever accept… Praying for the families dealing with the immeasurable loss.”

Film Industry Unites Against Terrorism

Several other celebrities also took to social media to express their solidarity and outrage, including:

Alia Bhatt

Anushka Sharma

Akshay Kumar

Kareena Kapoor

Vicky Kaushal

Sidharth Malhotra

Sanjay Dutt

Raveena Tandon

Nani

NTR Jr.

Allu Arjun

The entertainment industry, often seen as a reflection of society, has collectively voiced a call for peace and justice in light of the devastating Pahalgam tragedy.