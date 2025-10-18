Salon Owner Blocks Waterlogged Road, Protests Slow Repairs Affecting His Business

A unique protest unfolded in Basheerabad on Friday as a local salon owner staged a sit-in on a waterlogged road to highlight the difficulties caused by ongoing road construction. The businessman placed a chair in the middle of the standing water and sat down, blocking traffic as a form of demonstration.

The protest comes amid the expansion work on the road connecting Jeevan Ghee to Karan Kot, during which a broken pipeline caused water to accumulate on the surface. The stagnant water has made commuting difficult and, more importantly, severely affected the salon owner’s business. According to him, the blockage has deterred customers from visiting his shop, leading to financial losses.

In his protest, the shop owner expressed frustration over the slow pace of repairs by the contractor responsible for the roadwork. By physically sitting on the waterlogged road, he aimed to draw attention to the urgency of completing the repairs to minimize disruption to local businesses and residents.

Authorities and local contractors have yet to respond to the protest, but the incident has already drawn the attention of passersby and the media, highlighting the everyday challenges faced by small business owners due to delayed infrastructure projects.

The incident underscores the broader issue of how incomplete roadworks and poor drainage management can directly impact livelihoods in small towns across Telangana.