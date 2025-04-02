Samantha Ruth Prabhu Joins Campaign Against Deforestation in Kancha Gachibowli

Tollywood Actress Raises Alarm on Environmental Impact of Land Auction in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has extended her support to the growing movement against the deforestation in Kancha Gachibowli, a region known for its rich biodiversity. The actress took to Instagram to share a Telangana Today report highlighting the severe environmental consequences of clearing this forested land, urging authorities to reconsider their decision.

Deforestation in Kancha Gachibowli to Increase Temperatures and Threaten Biodiversity

As per an ecological heritage report, the removal of trees in the Kancha Gachibowli area is expected to raise temperatures by 1-4°C, exacerbating the effects of climate change in Hyderabad. The region, famous for its eco-diversity, plays a crucial role in maintaining the city’s air quality by acting as a natural carbon sink. The report emphasizes that the forest area helps combat global warming by absorbing carbon dioxide, thus highlighting the significant impact its loss would have on the environment.

Samantha Supports Petition to Halt Auction of Forest Land

In her Instagram post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an online petition that calls for the rollback of the state government’s decision to auction the 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli. The petition, initiated by local resident Kirti C, has already garnered nearly 100,000 signatures. It strongly urges the Telangana State Government to reconsider the deforestation and land auction, citing the long-term ecological damage that would result from the destruction of this green lung.

Ecological Importance of Kancha Gachibowli

The petition stresses that Kancha Gachibowli is not merely a forest, but a vital component in the city’s ecosystem. Besides its role in cooling the area, the land is also home to diverse flora and fauna, making its preservation critical for both environmental and public health. By absorbing pollutants and improving air quality, the forest contributes significantly to mitigating the effects of urbanization on the climate.

Government’s Decision to Auction Land and Clear Trees

The Telangana government recently announced its plan to auction 400 acres of land in the Kancha Gachibowli area, as part of a larger development project. The pre-auction process has already involved clearing trees and leveling the land, which has sparked widespread protests from environmental groups and concerned citizens.

Growing Support for Environmental Protection

With celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu now voicing their concern, the movement against the destruction of Kancha Gachibowli’s biodiversity is gaining momentum. Environmental activists, local residents, and other public figures are rallying together to protect the area from further degradation.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether the authorities will heed the growing calls to protect Kancha Gachibowli’s invaluable green space.