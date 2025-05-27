Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Wellness, health has been such a strong focus for me

Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a striking appearance at a recent event where she was recognized for her entrepreneurial efforts in the wellness industry. Dressed in a custom ensemble by Kresha Bajaj, Samantha was honored with the title ‘Mindful Maverick’ for her dedication to holistic health and well-being.

A Personal Journey Into Wellness

Speaking at the event, Samantha shared how deeply personal her journey into wellness has been.

Also Read: Big Good News for Women: CM Chandrababu Announces Start Date for Free Travel Scheme

“Wellness and health have been such a strong focus for me, making any choice I make—even as an entrepreneur—deeply personal,” she said.

She expressed her gratitude for the recognition and the support she received from those close to her, especially designer Kresha Bajaj, who not only designed her outfit but also accompanied her on the red carpet.

The Dress: An Ode to Sculptural Femininity

Designer Kresha Bajaj described the custom outfit as a tribute to “refined sensuality.”

“I wanted to create a second skin—something that molds to every curve and dip of the body. The cutouts are fiercely feminine, bold without the need for excess,” she explained.

Kresha added that the look was stripped of extravagance to highlight sculpture, simplicity, and beauty, aligning perfectly with Samantha’s own confident and elegant personality.

Samantha’s Production Debut: ‘Subham’

In addition to her wellness journey, Samantha recently made her production debut with the film ‘Subham’, under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film stars Shriya Kontham and Charan Peri and is described as a genre-defying family entertainer blending humor, horror, suspense, and emotion.

Recent Screen Appearance

Samantha was last seen in the 2023 romantic drama “Kushi”, where she starred alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film added another successful title to her versatile acting portfolio.