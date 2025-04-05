Samay Raina and Tony Kakkar’s Friendship Shines in ‘Shat Pratishat’ – But Is There a Hidden Agenda?

Tony Kakkar has dropped a new track, 100% (Shat Pratishat), and fans are buzzing about its possible references to Samay Raina and the ongoing controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. The music video, which features a heartfelt message from comedian Samay Raina, has left netizens speculating about the singer’s intentions. Notably, the song also hints at recent controversies involving Tony’s sister, Neha Kakkar, and her Melbourne concert.

Samay Raina’s Heartfelt Message in Tony Kakkar’s New Track

The music video of 100% (Shat Pratishat) opens with a touching message from Samay Raina to Tony Kakkar. Samay, deeply moved by Tony’s support on his show India’s Got Latent, expresses his gratitude in a personal voice note. He thanks Tony for coming on the show, sharing how inspiring it was for him and his audience. In his message, Samay says:

“Hey Tony bhai, good morning! Maine to aapko aise hi call kiya tha haal chaal puchne ke liye. Aur aapko bohot dil se thank you bolna tha aap aaye…” (“I just called to check in and see how you’re doing. I really wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming. It’s so inspiring!”)

Tony, moved by the message, responds by saying, “To my brother, here we go,” before launching into the song, which appears to take aim at haters and recent controversies.

The Controversial References in Tony Kakkar’s New Song

The track doesn’t just focus on Samay’s message but also addresses some ongoing issues in the public sphere. One section of the song makes a pointed reference to Neha Kakkar’s recent Melbourne concert, where she arrived three hours late, causing a public outcry. Tony sings, “Neha Kakkar apne Melbourne concert par teen ghanta late. Janta ka foota gussa.” (“Neha Kakkar was three hours late to her Melbourne concert. The public’s anger was palpable.”)

The mention of Neha’s controversy has generated a lot of buzz on social media, with fans and critics alike weighing in on the matter.

Netizens React to ‘Shat Pratishat’ and Speculate on Hidden Messages

Tony Kakkar’s Shat Pratishat has sparked a mix of admiration and intrigue among fans. On social media, users are praising the message of friendship and support between Tony and Samay, with one comment stating, “The fact is this Tony Kakkar wrote a song for Samay Raina in his bad days. A friendship like this is such a blessing.”

Others are highlighting the boldness of the song, with some speculating that Tony may be throwing subtle jabs at rival artists. “Isme Badshah ko diss kiya gya kya?” (“Has Tony dissed Badshah in this song?”) one user questioned, while another pointed out the reference to Honey Singh.

India’s Got Latent Controversy: The Backdrop to the Song

For those unfamiliar, Tony Kakkar’s appearance on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent is at the center of a controversy. The show has been embroiled in legal issues after Ranveer Allahbadia, a guest on the show, allegedly asked an inappropriate question to a contestant. As a result, Samay Raina and several co-judges, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija, are facing FIRs for promoting sexually explicit content on the show.

The controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent has dominated social media, with many calling for accountability and criticizing the show’s handling of the situation. As the controversy unfolds, Tony Kakkar’s track seems to serve as both a personal tribute and a reaction to the ongoing negativity.

Final Thoughts on Tony Kakkar’s ‘Shat Pratishat’

With 100% (Shat Pratishat), Tony Kakkar has not only delivered a catchy tune but has also sparked conversations about friendship, loyalty, and the power of music to address personal and public issues. Whether or not the song truly addresses Samay Raina, Neha Kakkar’s Melbourne incident, or other controversies, it has certainly caught the attention of both fans and critics alike.

Stay tuned as the situation surrounding India’s Got Latent and the fallout from these public controversies continues to unfold.