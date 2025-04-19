Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary Gets Clean Chit Over Holi-Jumma Remarks

Lucknow: Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary has been given a clean chit in the controversy surrounding his remarks comparing Holi and Jumma (Friday prayers), police confirmed on Saturday.

Controversial Statement on Holi and Jumma

Ahead of Holi, Chaudhary had commented to reporters after a peace meeting:

“Holi is a festival that comes once a year, whereas Friday prayers take place 52 times in a year. If anyone feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi, they should stay indoors. Those who step out should have a broad mindset, as festivals are meant to be celebrated together.”

The remarks sparked criticism from certain sections, prompting a probe initiated on a complaint filed by former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur in March.

Clean Chit and No Further Details

A senior Sambhal police official told PTI:

“CO Anuj Chaudhary has been given a clean chit (for his Holi and Jumma remarks),”

but declined to provide any further explanation.

Tensions in Sambhal and Chaudhary’s Appeal for Harmony

The town of Sambhal has remained sensitive since November 24, when violence erupted during a court-ordered survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in four deaths and several injuries. So far, 81 people have been taken into custody in connection with the clashes.

In the lead-up to Holi, Chaudhary had consistently emphasized the importance of communal harmony, holding peace committee meetings and urging both communities to respect each other’s sentiments.

He had said:

“Just as Muslims eagerly await Eid, Hindus look forward to Holi. The essence of both festivals is togetherness and mutual respect.”

He also appealed to citizens to avoid forcibly applying colours on individuals who did not wish to participate in Holi celebrations.

Despite initial backlash, the officer’s efforts toward maintaining peace and his broader message of harmony were ultimately deemed appropriate by authorities.