Sambhal: Survey of cemetery adjacent to Jama Masjid begins, after complaints of illegal encroachments

Sambhal: Following complaints of illegal encroachment on cemetery land adjacent to the Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, the administration on Tuesday initiated a survey.

One of the government officials, Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh, said that a complaint had been received alleging that some people had illegally constructed shops and houses on the cemetery land, and action is being taken in accordance with the law.

The Tehsildar stated that the land spans approximately 4,000 square metres and bears plot number 32. Only after the completion of the survey will it become clear how much construction has taken place and the nature of such construction on the cemetery land. Prima facie, it appears that shops and houses have been constructed on the site.

He further said that the survey is being conducted on the basis of old revenue records. The same official document, known as the NZA record, which establishes the existence of the Jama Masjid, is also being used for the survey of the cemetery land. According to officials, this is the only valid document for the village.

A joint team of 20 revenue officials has been deployed by the administration to carry out the survey. Officials clarified that if any illegal encroachment is found during the survey, strict action will be taken against the concerned individuals as per the law.

The administration has adopted a vigilant approach to ensure that the survey is conducted smoothly and peacefully. A heavy police force has been deployed at the site under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kuldeep Singh and Circle Officer (CO) Alok Bhati. Women police personnel have also been deployed to help maintain peace and order in the area.

For security purposes, continuous monitoring of the site is being carried out using weapons, CCTV cameras, and drones. The entire area has been placed under close surveillance to prevent any untoward incident.

A joint team of revenue officials arrived at the site shortly to carry out the survey.

ASP Kuldeep Singh, who is present at the site, said that police deployment is fully active and alert.

He informed that Station House Officers (SHOs) from eight to nine police stations, four to five inspector-rank officers, along with teams from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Response Force (RRF), and Local Intelligence Unit (LIO), were deployed at the site. In addition, the entire civil police force was on duty.

The ASP stated that the entire area is being monitored through drone cameras and the Integrated Command and Control Centre (I-CCC). He also said that the social media monitoring unit is fully active, and immediate action is being taken against any misleading or false information. Communication has been established with local residents to prevent the spread of rumours and to maintain peace in the area.