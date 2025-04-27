Sameera Reddy Brings Back the 1990s Vibe with Asha Bhosle’s Classic ‘Raat Shabnami’

Mumbai: Actress Sameera Reddy has taken a trip down memory lane, recreating the iconic 1990s vibe with a nostalgic rendition of Asha Bhosle’s classic track “Raat Shabnami.”

Sameera’s Nostalgic Tribute to Asha Bhosle’s Classic

Taking to Instagram, Sameera shared her love for the song, reviving the magic of the 1990s. The actress posted a delightful video of herself dancing to the soulful track from the album Jaanam Samjha Karo. Dressed in a beautiful blue saree with a golden blouse, the De Dana Dan actress brought the era’s charm back with her graceful dance moves.

She captioned the video, “Raat Shabnami 1997. What a nostalgic song @asha.bhosle.”

Asha Bhosle’s Iconic Track ‘Raat Shabnami’

The song “Raat Shabnami,” released in 1997 from the album Jaanam Samjha Karo, is sung by Asha Bhosle with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri and music composed by Leslie Lewis. The track, featuring Milind Soman, became an instant classic with its melodious tune and soulful lyrics, encapsulating the essence of 1990s music.

Sameera Reddy’s Social Media Presence and Fitness Journey

Sameera, an active presence on Instagram, engages her followers with a mix of content, including fun reels with her mother-in-law, offering fans a glimpse into her playful side. She is also vocal about her weight transformation journey, openly discussing the ups and downs, and frequently shares inspiring gym videos that motivate others to stay active and healthy.

Sameera Reddy’s Professional Career

On the professional front, Sameera Reddy was last seen in the 2013 action film Varadhanayaka, directed by Ayyappa P. Sharma, where she starred alongside Sudeepa, Chiranjeevi Sarja, and Nikesha Patel. Sameera is also known for her roles in films like Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Race, and Musafir.