Samrat Choudhary elected Bihar BJP legislative party leader

Patna: In a major political development ahead of the government formation in Bihar, the BJP picked Samrat Chaudhary as its state legislative leader and Vijay Kumar Sinha as the deputy leader.

Earlier, the JD(U) had unanimously elected Nitish Kumar as its legislative party leader.

With both key decisions now finalised, sources confirm that Nitish Kumar will take over as Chief Minister, while Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha are set to return as the Deputy Chief Ministers.

This also puts an end to weeks of speculation over whether the BJP would change its deputy CM faces this time.

Political observers say the BJP leadership has once again shown trust in its two senior leaders.

Samrat Chaudhary, after being elected legislative party leader, expressed gratitude towards party leaders and MLAs, stating that the BJP would strive to live up to the expectations of the people.

Vijay Kumar Sinha also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the party’s national president and Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda for the responsibility placed on him.

The BJP performed strongly in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, contesting 101 seats and winning 89, making it the single largest party.

Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar will take oath for the 10th time on Thursday, in a historic ceremony at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until 2.30 p.m., with public entry starting from 10 a.m.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will administer the oath to Nitish Kumar at 1.30 p.m. on Thursday, followed by the swearing-in of ministers.

Gandhi Maidan is being decorated on a grand scale, with complete preparations for stage design, security, public entry, seating arrangements, and media coverage.

Prime Minister Modi, several Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states are expected to attend.

Special security and traffic arrangements have been put in place from Patna Airport to Gandhi Maidan to ensure the smooth movement of VVIPs, with separate traffic routes designated for the occasion.