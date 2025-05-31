Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Receives Massive Price Cut on Amazon: Now Available at Rs 84,999

In a surprising yet welcome move for premium smartphone buyers, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G AI smartphone has received a significant 37% price cut on Amazon, bringing the cost down to Rs 84,999. The flagship device, known for its top-tier specs and advanced AI features, is now available at a price point that makes it more accessible to the masses.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Amazon Deal Highlights

The discounted model on Amazon is the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in Titanium Black. Alongside the reduced base price, Amazon is also offering:

Up to Rs 4,249 instant discount via Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card

via Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card Attractive exchange offers based on the old device’s condition

based on the old device’s condition Up to Rs 40,750 exchange value on select smartphones like the iPhone 15 (512GB)

These combined benefits can bring the effective cost of the Galaxy S24 Ultra down to just around Rs 40,000, making this one of the most value-packed premium phone deals currently available.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Key Specifications

The Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G comes with a premium design, powerful performance, and industry-leading features:

Titanium frame – first in the Galaxy lineup

– first in the Galaxy lineup 6.8-inch flat QHD+ AMOLED display with 2600 nits peak brightness

with 2600 nits peak brightness Gorilla Glass Armour – reduces reflection by 75% and enhances durability

– reduces reflection by 75% and enhances durability 120Hz adaptive refresh rate with Vision Booster for enhanced visuals

with Vision Booster for enhanced visuals Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy – optimized for AI-driven performance

– optimized for AI-driven performance 5000mAh battery with 45W wired & 15W wireless fast charging

AI-Powered Features with Galaxy AI Suite

The S24 Ultra is designed with AI at its core. The Galaxy AI suite includes:

Live Translate for real-time communication across languages

for real-time communication across languages Notes Assist , Transcript Assist , and Chat Assist for productivity

, , and for productivity Circle to Search – an intuitive new way to search

– an intuitive new way to search Generative Edit for creative photo and video enhancements

With a 1.9x larger vapor chamber, the phone ensures better thermal management for sustained performance during gaming, multitasking, and video rendering.

Pro-Grade Camera System for Creative Excellence

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a cutting-edge quad-camera system:

200MP primary sensor with OIS

with OIS 50MP 5x optical telephoto lens

10MP 3x telephoto with OIS

12MP ultrawide lens

12MP front-facing camera with Dual Pixel AF

Notable innovations include Super HDR, real-time HDR previews, and ProVisual Engine for AI-powered image optimization.

Software Support and Long-Term Value

Running on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14, Samsung promises:

7 years of software and security updates

Features like Wireless PowerShare, DeX Mode, and Samsung Knox for privacy and productivity

Final Verdict: Flagship Experience at an Unbeatable Price

With a combination of premium build, flagship performance, AI capabilities, and massive discounts, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G on Amazon is now one of the best smartphone deals in the premium category.

Whether you’re a power user, mobile gamer, or photography enthusiast, this device is a future-ready choice — and now more affordable than ever.