Samsung to Unveil Groundbreaking Tri-Fold Smartphone at Galaxy Event 2025

New York: Samsung is all set to host its much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked Summer Event on July 9, where the tech giant is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. But what’s really stirring excitement is a fresh leak suggesting the possible launch of a tri-fold smartphone, adding a new dimension to Samsung’s innovative foldable lineup.

Leak Hints at Samsung’s First-Ever Tri-Fold Smartphone

According to a new leak from Chinese tech tipster Instant Digital on Weibo, Samsung may surprise fans by launching a tri-folding smartphone that folds in two places — a concept first teased years ago. While the company has made no official announcements or teasers, the leak aligns with ongoing speculation that Samsung has been working on such a form factor.

Key Insight: This would be Samsung’s first tri-fold smartphone, aiming to compete directly with Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate, which debuted in 2024 with a dual-hinge folding design.

Fold 7 and Flip 7 Confirmed, Pre-Bookings Open in India

Samsung has officially confirmed the launch of its updated foldable devices — Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — both of which are available for pre-reservation in India. The devices are expected to bring upgraded cameras, better durability, slimmer designs, and improved software experiences under One UI.

Competition Heats Up with Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate

Samsung’s rumored tri-fold device seems strategically timed to respond to Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate, which made waves in the smartphone market with a unique triple-folding mechanism and large internal display.

Huawei’s design allows the phone to fold at two hinges, offering a tablet-like experience when unfolded and a compact form factor when folded. With this new leak, Samsung may be looking to retain its dominance in the foldables market by entering the multi-fold category.

Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Event Details

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Unpacked keynote will begin at 10:00 AM EST (7:30 PM IST) on July 9, hosted live in Brooklyn, New York. The event will be streamed globally via Samsung’s official website and YouTube channel.

Stay tuned as more details emerge, especially regarding the possible tri-fold phone, which could mark a revolutionary step in foldable smartphone technology.