Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slams Actor Over Alleged Story Leak: “Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?”

Chennai:

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has expressed strong displeasure toward a Bollywood actor he once trusted, accusing them of leaking details from his upcoming film Spirit to the media.

While he refrained from naming the actor directly, online speculation strongly suggests he was referring to Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, who was reportedly associated with Spirit but has since been replaced by actress Triptii Dimri.

Vanga Expresses Betrayal on Social Media

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Animal director voiced his frustration, stating:

“When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are…”

Vanga further criticized the actor for undermining another performer and misusing feminist ideals:

“Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft and for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it.”

Parting Shot at Alleged PR Games

Vanga concluded his emotional outburst with a sharp remark:

“Aisa karo… Agli baar poori kahani bolna… kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. (#dirtyPRgames)”

(Translation: Next time, tell the whole story… Because it doesn’t make a difference to me.)

Background: Deepika Padukone’s Silent Exit

The director’s comments follow reports suggesting Deepika Padukone had exited the much-anticipated film Spirit, which stars pan-Indian icon Prabhas in the lead. Interestingly, there was never an official confirmation about Deepika’s involvement in the project.

Triptii Dimri Steps In

Just days ago, Sandeep Reddy Vanga officially announced Triptii Dimri as the film’s female lead. He posted a new Spirit poster featuring Triptii’s name in nine different languages and wrote:

“The female lead for my film is now official.”

Triptii responded with gratitude, saying: