Watch: Sandstorm Batters Southern Israel as Wildfires Rage Near Jerusalem

Tel Aviv: Severe weather continues to wreak havoc in Israel as a powerful sandstorm swept through the southern region, while wildfires broke out near Jerusalem, forcing evacuations and disrupting national celebrations.

Viral Videos Show Sandstorm Striking Negev Desert and Military Base

A viral video circulating on social media shows the extent of the sandstorm that hit parts of southern Israel, including the Negev Desert and Beersheba. The footage reveals chaotic scenes where large chairs and other objects are blown away by fierce winds. Even two women are seen struggling to walk as the sandstorm rages around them. Some residents are capturing the scenes on their phones and sharing them widely online.

Meteorological officials have warned of strong winds and fog formation throughout the day. Temperatures along Israel’s coast surged to 98–100 degrees Fahrenheit, worsening the impact of the storm.

INSANE sandstorm sweeps southern Israel, West Bank amidst raging wildfire crisis pic.twitter.com/QPDIgw3hft — RT (@RT_com) May 1, 2025

Wildfires Break Out in Jerusalem Suburbs, Hundreds Evacuated

At the same time, wildfires erupted in the suburbs of Jerusalem, adding to the nation’s weather woes. The blazes prompted the evacuation of residents in multiple areas. Authorities have deployed 120 fire and rescue teams, along with planes and helicopters, to bring the flames under control.

Independence Day Celebrations Cancelled Amid Crisis

The ongoing sandstorms and wildfires have led the Israeli government to cancel live events for the country’s 77th Independence Day. Safety concerns and poor visibility caused by airborne sand, coupled with the fire threat, made it unsafe to proceed with celebrations.

As climate-related events become more extreme and frequent, the situation in Israel is drawing global attention. Videos of the sandstorm continue to go viral, highlighting the growing challenges posed by unpredictable weather patterns.