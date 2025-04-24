Telangana: Sangareddy Temple Vandalism Blame Game Backfires: Monkeys Behind the Act Not Madarsa Students, Says Police

Sangareddy: A recent incident in Jenaram village of Telangana’s Sangareddy district took a communal turn when an idol at an under-construction temple was found damaged. Local Hindu residents initially blamed students from a nearby religious madrasa, leading to vandalism at the madrasa premises.

However, Inspector General of Police (IG) Multizone-II Satyanarayana, in a press conference held on Wednesday, clarified that the damage to the idol was caused by monkeys, not by madrasa students.

Police Investigations Reveal True Cause

According to the IG, the under-construction temple in the outskirts of Jenaram Mandal had a Shiva idol placed at its entrance. On April 19 around 5:30 PM, monkeys were seen toppling the idol, which led to the damage.

On April 22, some local residents saw madrasa students playing in the area and approaching the direction of the temple. Without verifying the facts, and assuming the students were responsible, a group of people attacked the madrasa and caused damage to its property.

Warning Against Spreading False Narratives

IG Satyanarayana strongly warned that action would be taken against those spreading misinformation, making provocative remarks, or trying to incite communal unrest through social media or public statements.

He urged the people of Sangareddy district to maintain communal harmony and refrain from making baseless accusations that could disturb peace in the region.

“The police will not tolerate any attempts to create disharmony by spreading falsehoods,” he emphasized.