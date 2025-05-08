Sania Mirza Applauds Operation Sindoor, Hails Unity Displayed by Women Officers

Following the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, India has delivered a strong counter-offensive through Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian armed forces used precision missile strikes to dismantle infrastructure operated by terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Sources confirm that hundreds of terrorists were neutralized in the surgical strikes.

The successful execution of Operation Sindoor has drawn praise from across the country, including from celebrities like tennis legend Sania Mirza.

Sania Mirza Shares Powerful Message of National Unity

Sania Mirza took to Instagram to express her solidarity with India’s security forces and the larger message of unity behind Operation Sindoor. In her post, she shared a striking photo featuring Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who briefed the nation about the operation.

Her caption read: “With just one photo, India has cleared the message. This is what India is all about.”

The two women officers — Colonel Sofia, a Muslim, and Wing Commander Vyomika, a Sikh — became symbols of India’s diverse strength. Standing beside them was Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, a Kashmiri Pandit, highlighting the unity across communities. The composition of this trio struck a chord with many, especially in the backdrop of the Pahalgam attack, where terrorists targeted victims based on their religion.

Social Media Applauds Sania’s Bold Post

Sania’s post quickly went viral, with netizens hailing her for supporting India’s armed forces. Many praised her for sending a strong message to Pakistan with just one image and for endorsing the brave efforts of India’s soldiers.

One user commented, “This is what we need. Celebrities standing with our forces boosts morale. Salute to Sania!” Others said her gesture serves as an example for public figures to come forward in times of national crisis.

A Symbol of India’s Strength and Solidarity

Sania Mirza’s message, highlighting a Muslim woman officer, a Sikh Air Force pilot, and a Kashmiri Pandit diplomat standing together, is being seen as a symbolic reflection of India’s unity in diversity. It reinforces the idea that India’s strength lies not only in its military might but in the collective spirit of its people, regardless of faith or background.

