Sanjay Dutt Celebrates Women’s Day: “The Women in My Life Are My Biggest Blessings”

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt marked International Women’s Day by expressing his gratitude for the most important women in his life—his late mother Nargis, wife Maanyata, daughters Trishala and Iqra, and sisters Priya and Namrata.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt shared a heartfelt post with pictures of these special women, appreciating their love, care, and strength.

“The women in my life are my biggest blessings. Their love, care, and strength mean everything to me. Happy Women’s Day to my loves,” he captioned the post.

The post featured a nostalgic picture with his mother Nargis, a snapshot with his wife Maanyata, followed by images of his daughters Trishala and Iqra, and a heartwarming pose with his sisters Priya and Namrata.

Sanjay Dutt’s Upcoming Movies

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt has a busy year ahead with multiple exciting projects:

“The Bhootnii” – A Horror-Comedy Thriller

Sanjay Dutt is set to star in the upcoming action-horror comedy “The Bhootnii,” which is scheduled for release on April 18.

The film, previously titled “The Virgin Tree,” has been rebranded as “The Bhootnii.”

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film stars Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan in key roles.

The recently released teaser showcases Sunny Singh battling supernatural forces to reclaim his love, played by Palak Tiwari, while Mouni Roy takes on a mysterious ghostly role.

“Welcome To The Jungle” – Star-Studded Sequel

Sanjay Dutt is also part of “Welcome To The Jungle,” the much-awaited sequel to the hit franchise. The film features an ensemble cast including:

Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor.

“KD: The Devil” – A Pan-India Action Film

In addition, Sanjay Dutt will appear in the highly anticipated Kannada action film “KD: The Devil,” starring Dhruva Sarja and directed by Prem.

Sanjay Dutt’s Legacy & Message on Women’s Empowerment

With his touching tribute, Sanjay Dutt not only honored the strong women in his life but also underscored the significance of International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to gender equality, women’s rights, and empowerment.

Stay tuned for more updates on Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming films and Bollywood news.