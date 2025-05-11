Sanjay Dutt Pays Emotional Tribute to Mother Nargis Dutt on Mother’s Day

Mumbai: On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shared a moving tribute to his late mother and legendary actress Nargis Dutt, reminiscing about cherished childhood memories and expressing his everlasting love.

“I Miss You Every Day, Maa,” Says Sanjay Dutt

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S star took to social media on Sunday to post a touching message accompanied by two nostalgic throwback photos. In one image, a young Sanjay sits beside Nargis, who is lovingly holding a plate of food. Another candid black-and-white photo shows teenage Sanjay holding his mother as both share a warm smile.

In his post, he wrote:

“I miss you every day and love you Maa, happy Mother’s Day.”

Nargis Dutt: A Timeless Icon of Indian Cinema

Nargis Dutt, one of the most iconic actresses in Indian film history, passed away on May 3, 1981, just five days before Sanjay Dutt’s debut film Rocky released. Her death, due to pancreatic cancer, was a massive emotional blow for Sanjay at the start of his acting career.

Nargis is remembered for her grace, power-packed performances, and groundbreaking roles portraying strong and independent women. Her notable work includes films like Mother India, Shree 420, Raat Aur Din, and Chori Chori.

Mother’s Day & Death Anniversary Tributes from Sanjay Dutt

This year, Sanjay Dutt also marked his mother’s 43rd death anniversary on May 3 with a separate heartfelt message.

He posted rare family pictures and captioned them:

“You may not be here, but your love never left. Miss you every day Maa.”

His posts have since gone viral, with fans and fellow celebrities offering their support and paying respect to Nargis Dutt’s lasting legacy.

A Legacy That Lives On

Nargis Dutt’s contribution to Indian cinema and her role as a devoted mother continues to resonate with generations. Through his tributes, Sanjay Dutt keeps her memory alive, reinforcing the deep emotional bond between a mother and son.