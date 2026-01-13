Sanjay Kumar Jha Hits Back at Tejashwi Yadav, Says Opposition Lacks Credibility in Bihar

New Delhi: Janata Dal(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Tuesday hit back at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s remarks on the Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that the opposition lacks credibility among the people in this election and should introspect. Speaking on Tejashwi Yadav’s statement, Jha said, “Our commitment spans 20 years, and the people will judge it.

We have made commitments to the public. If there is anything on the opposition’s side, they should point it out, but they should have credibility first. The opposition lacks credibility among the people in this election and should introspect.” “Whatever commitment we made, we fulfilled, and people trust us; that’s why they vote for us. Whatever commitment is there in our tenure is being fulfilled speedily,” he added.

Tejashwi Yadav had accused the NDA of turning democracy into a “dhan tantra” and “machine tantra”, claiming that it was not his party but the people of Bihar who lost the Assembly elections held last year. Yadav, who returned to Patna after a tour of Europe, alleged that a “conspiracy was hatched” and that the election was “won through deceit.”

He also announced that he would refrain from commenting on the NDA government’s functioning for the next 100 days to observe whether it fulfils its poll promises. “Since we practice positive politics, I will not say anything about the decisions and policies of the current government for 100 days. I will see when our mothers and sisters get Rs 2 lakh. When will one crore youth get jobs? There was talk of setting up four to five factories in each district.

Let’s see what happens,” Yadav said. On Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ongoing ‘Samriddhi Yatra’, Jha praised the administration’s engagement with citizens, saying, “The Chief Minister has a strong track record — look at his journeys. Whenever he goes on tours, I feel there are two aspects to them. One is when he goes into the field, takes feedback, and meets people. This direct communication helps in policy formulation and in planning government schemes.”