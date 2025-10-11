Sanjay Raut invites CM Fadnavis to join all-party delegation to meet Maharashtra CEO

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has invited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to join an all-party delegation scheduled to meet Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam on October 14, ahead of the upcoming local and civic body elections in the state.

The delegation will comprise senior leaders, including NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, and MNS founder Raj Thackeray, among others.

This will be the first such meeting of opposition and regional leaders following allegations of vote rigging during last year’s Assembly elections.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

In his letter dated October 10, Raut said, “Meeting the Election Commission has now become a formality, yet it is necessary to maintain dialogue with this supreme institution in our democratic system. On October 14 at 12.30 p.m., a delegation of all-party leaders from the state will meet the Chief Election Officer, Chockalingam.”

He added, “The Chief Minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis, is requested to participate in this all-party delegation. This is not politics but an effort to save democracy. After the meeting, all leaders will address a press conference at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan. Jai Maharashtra!”

The meeting comes as political parties — including those in the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi — gear up for elections to zilla parishads, nagar parishads, nagar panchayats, and 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Also Read: Northeast monsoon set to arrive in TN, heavy rain forecast for parts of state

The Supreme Court, in a recent order, directed the state government and the State Election Commission to complete these elections by January 31 next year. The Election Commission has since accelerated preparations, with the process of inviting suggestions and objections on ward delimitations currently underway.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis, after meeting BJP office-bearers in Nashik on Friday, said the Mahayuti partners will contest the local body polls together “wherever possible.”

“However, where allies are equally strong, there will be friendly fights,” he clarified, indicating that while a formal alliance between the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP may not materialize statewide, seat-sharing adjustments could occur at the local level based on individual strengths.