Sara Ali Khan shares what to do when ‘romantic feeling awakens’ during the monsoon

A Poetic Instagram Post

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share how she embraces the romantic monsoon vibes. Alongside a few striking selfies, Sara penned a poetic note that read:

“Monsoon mein bharo mugge

Aur cozy hokar suno Zamaana

Lage Romance wali feeling jab jage

Think of aapke pyaare sage.”

The actress looked stunning in the images, donning a sleek, body-hugging silhouette crafted from bonded crepe, and posed candidly for the camera.

Also Read: Rain Alert Issued in Telangana as Southwest Monsoon Advances Fully

Attending the Launch of ‘Zamaana Lage’

On May 28, Sara was seen at the launch event of the song ‘Zamaana Lage’, from the upcoming film “Metro… In Dino.” The event was a star-studded affair with appearances by co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Renowned composer Pritam, along with singers Papon and Shashwat Singh, were also in attendance to celebrate the musical release.

The Music Video: A Rainy-Day Romance

The video for ‘Zamaana Lage’ opens with a rainy backdrop and Arijit Singh’s soulful voice, setting the tone for a heartwarming love story. It features:

Aditya Roy Kapur bidding a tender goodbye to Sara Ali Khan at a train station.

bidding a tender goodbye to at a train station. Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh enjoying the vibrant festival of Holi.

and enjoying the vibrant festival of Holi. Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta riding a scooter and strolling through the city.

and riding a scooter and strolling through the city. Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma sharing sweet, intimate moments at the beach.

About the Film: ‘Metro… In Dino’

Directed by Anurag Basu, “Metro… In Dino” explores the intricacies of modern relationships and the emotional depth of love. It’s described as a spiritual successor to Basu’s acclaimed 2007 film ‘Life in a… Metro’, which interwove the lives of nine people in Mumbai.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, “Metro… In Dino” is all set to hit theaters on July 4.