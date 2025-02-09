Sara Ali Khan Wishes Amrita Singh a Happy Birthday with Heartwarming Instagram Post

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday post for her mother, veteran actress Amrita Singh, who celebrated her 67th birthday on February 9.

In the sweet tribute, Sara posted an evergreen picture of Amrita from her younger days. The picture, which radiated warmth and nostalgia, was accompanied by a touching message where Sara referred to her mother as “Mommy Jaan” and expressed gratitude for the “genes” she inherited from her.

Sara humorously mentioned in her caption, “Thank you for your genes since I can’t wear your jeans,” while sharing a memory of a beautiful evening spent with Amrita. The actress fondly recalled admiring her mother’s earrings and kurta, and she even paid homage to her mom’s style by recreating her look for her birthday.

The post included a series of images, starting with a childhood photo of the mother-daughter duo, followed by a recent one showing Amrita Singh looking glamorous in a green saree paired with a statement neckpiece. In the last picture, Sara can be seen feeding a slice of cake to her mother.

Reacting to the heartfelt tribute, actress Nimrat Kaur commented, “Happy birthday to your amazing mama.”

Amrita Singh: A Bollywood Icon

Amrita Singh, who made her Bollywood debut in 1983 with “Betaab” alongside Sunny Deol, has been a prominent figure in the industry for decades. She has starred in several hit films, including “Mard,” “Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman,” “Badla,” and “2 States,” earning her a beloved spot in the hearts of film lovers.

Sara Ali Khan’s birthday post for Amrita Singh is a testament to their close bond and deep affection for each other.

Sara Ali Khan’s Recent Appearances

In recent weeks, Sara Ali Khan was seen attending a friend’s wedding with her mother Amrita and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actress also shared glimpses from the grand wedding on her Instagram, showcasing her family moments and celebrations.

