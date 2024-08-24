Sarabjot Singh reveals longtime fandom for silver medallist Yusuf Dikec

Bengaluru: In the 2024 Paris Olympics, Sarabjot Singh became the first Indian male shooter to win a medal in the mixed team event, turning into an overnight sensation. However, those in the sporting circles need no introduction of him.

Interestingly, the 22-year-old sharp-shooter from Dheen village of Haryana has been idolising the Turkish shooting icon Yusuf Dikec since 2011.

Yusuf had gone viral after his ‘gearless’ medal shootout in Paris recently. Sarabjot disclosed his fandom for Yusuf claiming he himself ‘could not match his perfection,’

“I have been watching his (Yusuf’s) videos since 2011. He has always been like this. He is 51 today. Even though I have tried, I could not match his perfection. If I had the chance, I would ask him what he eats?” said Sarabjot in an interview with PUMA.

The rare open-hearted chat with sports host Jatin Sapru also revealed that Sarabjot’s pistol is engraved with SSINGH30, comprising his initials and a significant date in his journey.

“I didn’t give it a name,” said Sarabjot when asked about whether he had assigned a moniker to the favoured tool of his trade – his shooting gun. He however added, “When I achieved my personal best at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, I got the weapon engraved with ‘SSINGH30’.

That is my best weapon. Because my medal (gold) came on September 30 and that was a significant achievement.”

Although Sarabjot and Manu Bhaker together brought laurels for the country as a mixed team; contrary to popular belief, the pair barely trained together in the run-up to the Olympic podium finish.

“My training was due at 9, hers was due at 12, individually. Mixed session lasted for 30 minutes, before which she trained separately, and I separately.

Our conversation was usually brief and limited to ‘Apna 100 per cent dena hai (we have to give our 100 per cent)’. Apart from that, we enjoyed some banter.

Sometimes I would make fun of her, sometimes she would of me,” revealed the Olympic bronze medal winner.

The successful Gen Z athlete also shared that he had to deal with fair share of setbacks in his journey. Meditation helped the Dheen boy, especially a rare yogic technique called Trataka to sharpen his focus.

“The main technique is to look at the candle flame with eyes open for three minutes, and then imagine for two minutes. I used to keep it directly in front of my eyes.

Complete darkness in the room, complete peace, silence. My eyes would water; it was not easy. The most important thing is visualisation in shooting,” said Sarabjot, revealing that he started practising Trataka to inch back to recovery from injuries a year ago.

Looking back on his period of struggle fondly, he reminisced the days he would hop on a motorcycle and travel to Ambala for training, which now will be news for this young Olympian’s family upon seeing this interview.

“Woh struggle hi badaa pyara tha (That struggle itself was sweet),” he added. In his concluding thoughts, the Olympic medallist stated that his hunt is not over.

He has set his target: “ In LA 2028, iska colour change karna hai ( In LA 2028, I want to change its colour),” said Sarabjot, gesturing toward his glittering bronze medal, before signing off.