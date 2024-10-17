Sports

Sarfaraz, Kuldeep in as India elect to bat against New Zealand in 1st Test at Bengaluru

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the rain-truncated opening Test here on Thursday.

Abdul Wasi17 October 2024 - 09:23
Sarfaraz, Kuldeep in as India elect to bat against New Zealand in 1st Test at Bengaluru
Sarfaraz, Kuldeep in as India elect to bat against New Zealand in 1st Test at Bengaluru

Bengaluru: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the rain-truncated opening Test here on Thursday.

India made two changes with Sarfaraz Khan replacing an injured Shubman Gill, who was not “100 per cent” according to the skipper, and Kuldeep Yadav replacing seamer Akash Deep as a third spinner.

“Shubman Gill was unavailable for selection of the first Test due to a neck stiffness,” the Indian team management informed after the toss.

The first day’s play was washed out due to persistent rain.

India and New Zealand will play two more Tests, at Pune from October 24-28 and at Mumbai from November 1-5.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O’Rourke.

Tags
Abdul Wasi17 October 2024 - 09:23

Related Articles

1st Test: Kohli moves past Dhoni as India’s second-most capped player

1st Test: Kohli moves past Dhoni as India’s second-most capped player

17 October 2024 - 11:11
England stumbles to 239-6 after Duckett hits robust ton in 2nd test against Pakistan

England stumbles to 239-6 after Duckett hits robust ton in 2nd test against Pakistan

16 October 2024 - 21:04
Champions Trophy without India not an option, contingencies available: top ECB officials

Champions Trophy without India not an option, contingencies available: top ECB officials

16 October 2024 - 19:54
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2025 Retention Plan: High-Value Deals for Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2025 Retention Plan: High-Value Deals for Key Players

16 October 2024 - 18:55
Back to top button