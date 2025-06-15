V. Saritha Becomes First Woman Driver in Telangana RTC, CM Revanth Reddy Praises

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy lauded Vankudoth Saritha, who recently made history by becoming the first woman driver in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). Saritha’s bold step into a traditionally male-dominated profession is being hailed as a symbol of women’s empowerment across the state.

A Role Model for Women Across Sectors

The Chief Minister congratulated Saritha for stepping forward with self-confidence, proving that women can excel in any field when given opportunities. He praised her courage and dedication, saying her example serves as an inspiration to countless others who dream of breaking barriers.

A Milestone in TSRTC’s Women Empowerment Drive

Highlighting that many TSRTC buses are now operated by women entrepreneurs, CM Revanth Reddy described Saritha’s appointment as a key milestone in the organization’s commitment to gender inclusivity. “This is not just a job—it’s a movement,” he said.

Women Leading in All Fields

The CM emphasized that women today are excelling not just in homes, but also in education, knowledge, professions, entrepreneurship, sports, and even the armed forces. He noted that Saritha’s achievement reflects the larger trend of women overcoming obstacles and pushing forward with determination.

Indira Mahila Shakti Pathakam: A Vision for Empowerment

CM Revanth Reddy also reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering women through initiatives like the “Indira Mahila Shakti” scheme, aimed at strengthening Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across Telangana.

He urged women to take confident steps toward financial independence, with the goal of transforming one crore women into crorepathis (millionaires) through sustained support and training programs.

Saritha: From Breaking Stereotypes to Becoming a Beacon

Saritha’s journey—from a small town in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri to the driver’s seat of an RTC electric bus on the Hyderabad–Miryalaguda route—is being celebrated as a watershed moment. Her achievement proves that with confidence and support, women can lead from the front.