‘Satellite beams turned off over India’: Elon Musk rejects claim Starlink being used in Manipur

The security forces recently seized some internet devices along with arms and ammunition during a raid in Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district.

Abdul Wasi18 December 2024 - 09:54
Elon Musk

Imphal: SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Starlink satellite beams were turned off over India, reacting to claims that its device was being used in restive Manipur.

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army had shared photos of the items seized on X, and social media users were quick to note that one of the devices had a “Starlink logo” on it.

Pointing to it, an X user posted, “@Starlink is being used by terrorists. Hope, Elon @elonmusk looks into it and help control misuse of this technology.”

Musk replied, “This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India.”

Among the items seized from Keirao Khunou were “one internet Satellite Antenna, one internet Satellite Router and 20 meters (approx.) of FTP cables”, according to the state police.

The recovery of the Starlink-like device has also prompted agencies to investigate how the equipment found its way to the strife-torn state, officials had said.

Also Read | Elon Musk Becomes First Person to Reach $400 Billion Net Worth

Musk’s Starlink, which provides satellite internet services, does not have a licence to operate in India.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May last year.

