Sathya Sai Baba influenced lives of crores with his services: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Puttaparthi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday that Sri Sathya Sai Baba was “god in human form” who influenced the lives of crores of people with his social service, conflict resolution, spiritual ideas, non-violence, and path of liberation. Addressing the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba here, the Chief Minister taught ‘Love all, serve all, Help ever, hurt never’. “It was on November 23, 1926, Sathya Sai Baba incarnated in this holy land for a purpose.

He spent 86 years of his life in this holy land, and presented the philosophy of Bhagwan Sai to the world. He gave knowledge and showed the right path,” the Chief Minister said. He mentioned that from the age of 8, Sathya Sai Baba acted as a person with divine thoughts with prayers, kirtans, and bhajans. On May 23, 1940, when he was 14 years old, he abandoned his previous name of Satyanarayana Raju and declared himself as Sathya Sai. “Gods incarnate somewhere.

Sri Sathya Sai chose this holy land. He turned Puttaparthi on the banks of the Chitravati River into a place of spirituality and divinity,” the Chief Minister said. CM Naidu said that Sathya Sai Baba began a new chapter with the principles of truth, righteousness, peace, love and non-violence. Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Nara Lokesh and many dignitaries attended the celebrations and visited Sathya Sai Maha Samadhi.

CM Naidu recalled that Sathya Sai Baba’s services took shape with the establishment of Sathya Sai institutions in 1960. “Sathya Sai Baba wanted universal peace, universal happiness and the welfare of all people. Wealthy and prominent people from all over the country and abroad came and followed his path of service. Even if no one invited them, they came of their own accord and followed Baba’s teachings. They received peace in Puttaparthi that was not found anywhere,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that even though Sathya Sai Baba is not there, the place is filled with his inspiration. He termed Prasanthi Nilayam an energy centre. Built on this day 75 years ago, Prasanthi Nilayam became a platform for spiritual celebrations and a place that provides solutions to the suffering and hardships of devotees, he said. The Chief Minister said Sathya Sai Baba, who believed service to mankind is service to god, further expanded his services through the Sathya Sai Central Trust.

From medicine education, drinking water, to mental satisfaction, he has made it available for everyone. He rendered services through the Trust in the country and abroad. He pointed out that 60,000 students are getting free education in 102 Sathya Sai schools. Medical services are being provided to 3,000 people every day through the hospitals run by the trust.

He said the Trust quenched thirst by providing water to more than 30 lakh people in 1,600 villages in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 550 crore. It spent Rs 250 crore for the modernisation of the Chennai drinking water project. Sathya Sai Trust has spread to 140 countries with 2,000 centres. Sathya Sai International Organization is taking forward Sai philosophy and services in 10 zones around the world.

The Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride that Sathya Sai institutions have 7.50 lakh service members. The state government is officially organising the celebrations to highlight Sathya Sai’s services. He congratulated Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for officially organising the centenary celebrations in Telangana as well.