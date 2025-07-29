Sports

Satwik-Chirag return to top 10; Unnati attains career-high BWF rankings

India's dynamic men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty returned to the top 10 of the BWF rankings, climbing three spots to reclaim the ninth spot.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi29 July 2025 - 15:44
New Delhi: India’s dynamic men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty returned to the top 10 of the BWF rankings, climbing three spots to reclaim the ninth spot.

The Indian duo, who had previously held the No. 1 ranking, rose up the ladder following their semifinal finish at the China Open, the season’s last Super 1000 badminton tournament. This was their fourth semifinal appearance of the 2025 season, having earlier reached the last four at the Malaysia Open, India Open and Singapore Open.

In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen climbed two places to move up to world No. 17 with 54,442 points. Veteran shuttler HS Prannoy also gained ground, improving his ranking to No. 33.

In the women’s singles, 17-year-old Unnati Hooda, who stunned two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu at the China Open, attained the career best ranking as she jumped four spots to be placed 31. Despite the loss to the younger compatriot, Sindhu retained her No. 15 spot and remains the highest-ranked Indian in the women’s singles.

In women’s doubles, India’s leading pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remained firm at No. 11, while Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa rose two positions to 45th.

Photo of Uma Devi

Uma Devi

Uma Devi brings years of expertise in curating vibrant content across the realms of arts, literature, food, and entertainment. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her deep dives into cultural narratives and trends. Her articles and features are celebrated for their artistic flair and insightful perspectives, setting benchmarks in lifestyle category.
