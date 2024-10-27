Saudi Arabia Calls for Calm Amid Israeli-Iranian Conflict Escalation

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia issued a firm condemnation on Saturday in response to Israel’s military strikes against Iranian sites, denouncing the actions as a violation of Iran’s sovereignty and a breach of international laws and norms. The strikes, carried out by Israel, targeted Iranian military facilities, including air defense and missile production sites, in response to alleged attacks from Iran earlier this year.

In a statement from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kingdom reiterated its “steadfast stance” against escalating conflicts and warned that further confrontations could severely threaten the stability and security of countries across the region.

“The Kingdom reaffirms its commitment to regional stability and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint,” the statement read, emphasizing the need to avoid further escalation.

The ministry further urged the international community and influential stakeholders to step up their efforts to reduce tensions and bring an end to conflicts threatening regional peace.

Israel, defending its actions, stated that the strikes were “precise” and aimed at neutralizing threats from sites allegedly used in previous attacks against Israel on October 1 and April 14. However, Saudi Arabia has voiced concerns over the risks associated with continued military escalation, calling on all parties involved to prioritize diplomacy and restraint.

The Kingdom’s appeal comes at a critical time as regional tensions continue to simmer, with Saudi Arabia underscoring the urgent need for a coordinated international response to support peace efforts in the Middle East.