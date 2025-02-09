Saudi Arabia Condemns Netanyahu’s Controversial Comments on Palestinian State

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial suggestion that Saudi Arabia could offer land for the establishment of a Palestinian state. This statement, made on Thursday, has drawn widespread anger across the Arab world and prompted harsh reactions from various Arab states and organizations.

Netanyahu’s Remarks Spark Outrage

In an interview on Israel’s Channel 14, Netanyahu, responding to a misstatement by the interviewer, commented: “The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there.” The interviewer responded that it was an idea worth exploring, a remark that was quickly picked up and criticized throughout the Middle East.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday condemning Netanyahu’s comments, accusing him of attempting to deflect attention from Israel’s actions in Gaza. The Ministry also denounced Israel’s ongoing actions in Gaza, which it described as “ethnic cleansing.”

Also Read: Trump Engages Putin in Talks to End Ukraine Conflict; Urges Swift Peace

Saudi Response: A Clear Rejection of Netanyahu’s Proposal

“The kingdom affirms that the Palestinian people have a right to their land, and they are not intruders or immigrants to it who can be expelled whenever the brutal Israeli occupation wishes,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia’s condemnation was echoed by several other Arab nations, including Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq. The six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also strongly rebuked Netanyahu’s comments, calling them “dangerous and irresponsible.”

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi criticized Netanyahu’s remarks, saying they reflect the Israeli occupation’s blatant disrespect for international and UN laws, treaties, and the sovereignty of states.

Wider Regional Condemnation

The statement from Saudi Arabia and the GCC was part of a broader regional backlash. The Arab world has consistently rallied behind the Palestinian cause, and the notion of displacing Palestinians or moving them to another country has sparked outrage among Arab leaders. Netanyahu’s remarks come amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed in the wake of the Israeli military offensive.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had also made controversial statements suggesting that the United States should “take over” Gaza, a proposal that was widely condemned as a potential act of ethnic cleansing. Trump further asserted that Saudi Arabia would not require a Palestinian state as a precondition for normalizing relations with Israel—claims that Riyadh has firmly denied.

The Situation in Gaza

The ongoing Israeli military operation in Gaza has led to a massive loss of life, with at least 61,700 Palestinians reported killed, including about 18,000 children. The conflict, which began after Hamas-led attacks on Israel in October, has severely devastated Gaza’s infrastructure and caused widespread suffering.

As the region continues to grapple with the consequences of the ongoing war, the international community remains divided over potential resolutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, Netanyahu’s suggestion that Saudi Arabia could serve as a location for a Palestinian state has only intensified regional tensions.

This latest controversy highlights the growing frustration and urgency surrounding the Palestinian issue and the broader Middle Eastern political landscape.